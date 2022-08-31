Play Brightcove video

Detectives investigating the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Dovecot are still appealing for information just over a week from her death.

The schoolgirl was fatally shot on Monday 22 August, after a gunman forced his way into her home on Kingsheath Avenue.

Olivia was stood behind her mum Cheryl Korbel, as the gunman opened fire, hitting Cheryl in the wrist and killing Olivia - known as Liv.

A man, 35-year-old convicted burglar Joseph Nee, who is believed to have been the target, has since been arrested.

Another two men, one aged 33 from Dovecot and one aged 36 from Huyton, were both arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

They have been conditionally bailed, with the 36-year-old man recalled to prison, and remain under investigation.

Tributes at the scene in Dovecot Credit: Peter Byrne/PA

Extensive enquiries continue across Merseyside by a dedicated team of detectives, supported by officers and staff across the force.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: “I want to take this opportunity, just over a week on from Olivia’s tragic murder, to reiterate our appeal, as we gather as much information as we possibly can.

"A lot has already come in and we’re grateful to those in our communities who have come forward. But just because we have seen two arrests doesn’t mean that we need that information any less.

"Tell us what you know, directly or anonymously, and let us judge how important that information is.

"Something you might think inconsequential could prove absolutely pivotal in our work, so don’t assume we don’t need to hear it.

"I’d rather see the same details sent in repeatedly than people feeling they don’t need to share it. “We are still keen to speak to anyone with information about the gunman, and the whereabouts of the firearm used. Likewise, anything else you know needs to be shared as soon as possible: for Olivia’s family, her friends, the community, and for justice."