Strictly Head Judge Shirley Ballas will open a special garden at Alder Hey Children's Hospital after it was showcased at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Urban Foraging Station, funded by Project Giving Back, is the creation of Hugh and Howard Miller.

It has been designed to support children's mental and physical health by encouraging engagement with nature through foraging, sharing healthy food, play and relaxing.

The NHS's five steps to mental wellbeing - connecting with people, being physically active, learning new skills, giving to others and mindfulness - have all been integrated into the garden's design.

The garden won a Silver Gilt Award at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May and will now have a permanent home in front of Alder Hey's new mental health inpatient Unit Sunflower House which will open its doors this Autumn.

The Silver-gilt is an extra class of medal in between silver and gold that gives the Flower Show panel an extra way to recognise gardens in certain specific categories.

Shirley Ballas supported Alder Hey Children's Charity in a major fundraising drive for the new building, highlighting that 7 out of 10 children and young people who experience a mental health condition in the UK do not get appropriate interventions at a sufficiently early age.

The new unit will enable more children to access the treatment they need at the time they need it.

