A third person has been arrested by police investigating the murder of Ashley Dale in Liverpool.

The 28-year-old died after gunman burst through her front door on Leinster Road, in Old Swan, and opened fire on Sunday, 21 August.

Merseyside Police say the Knowsley Council worker was not believed to have been the intended target, although detectives think the gunman was targeting her address for "unknown reasons".

Her killing is one of a three fatal shootings which took place in the Liverpool area in just six days.

A 27-year-old man from Dovecot was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of a firearm. He has been taken to a police station for questioning and remains in custody.

Police at the scene of Ashley Dale's murder in Old Swan. Credit: PA Images

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings said: "We have now made three arrests and extensive enquiries continue to establish the motive behind this attack, and to identify all those involved.

"Although progress is being made, I’d still like to urge anyone with information who has yet to come forward to do so as soon as possible.

"From extensive ongoing CCTV enquiries, we do know there were people walking close to the scene at the time of the offence.

"If this was you or someone you know, please come forward as you may, without realising, hold vital information to assist this investigation.

"I would continue to ask taxi and delivery drivers if they were driving in the area between 12.20am and 12.40am and have dash cam footage to please contact us.”

"Please do not assume that what you know has been passed on by someone else, or that it is not significant enough to bring to our attention. I have a team of dedicated detectives who will make that assessment.

"Help us find justice for Ashley’s family, and for a community devastated by her loss."

Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at around 12:40am on Sunday 21 August following reports of concern for a woman at the property.

Emergency services attended and found Ashley in the rear garden with gunshot wounds to her body. Ashley was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.