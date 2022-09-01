A 12-year-old boy is in a serious condition in hospital after being hit by a car.

The child was struck by a black BMW 3-series on Higher Road, Halewood, at around 9:25pm on Wednesday, 31 August.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury, where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene and is helping with police enquiries.

Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone with information, or CCTV and dash cam footage, to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0151 777 5747 or email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk