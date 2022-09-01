A cordon surrounding the home of murdered schoolgirl Olivia-Pratt Korbel has been lifted as police continue their search for her killer.

The nine-year-old was shot dead in Dovecot after a gunman chased his intended target, who has been named as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, into the family home.

Her mother, Cheryl Korbel, 46, was also shot in the hand as she stood in front of the child.

A child's scooter outside of the home of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

Since Olivia's murder, the schoolgirl's family home on Kingsheath Avenue has been cordoned off while forensics gather evidence.

On Thursday, 1 September, more than a week after her death, the police tape has been removed.

The front door of house, which the gunman burst through before shooting Olivia, has been removed by police and replaced with a temporary one.

A child's scooter can be seen on the floor outside of the property, which is guarded by one police officer.

Tributes left at the scene of Olivia's murder. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The local community came together to hold a vigil for the nine-year-old at St Margaret Mary's Church, in Knotty Ash, on Wednesday evening.

It was the first time residents could come together to grieve collectively, and included a short service of prayers and readings.

Her former headteacher, Rebecca Wilkinson, said the vigil was an opportunity to "pay tribute to Olivia for her kindness, her humility (and) for the joy that she bought with everyone who had the privilege of coming into contact with her".

Two men, one aged 33 from Dovecot and one aged 36 from Huyton, were both arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

They have been conditionally bailed under investigation, and the 36-year-old man was recalled to prison.

A vigil was held for Olivia Pratt-Korbell, who was killed in her home. Credit: Family photo

Merseyside Police is continuing its appeal to find Olivia's murderer.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: "A lot has already come in and we’re grateful to those in our communities who have come forward.

"But just because we have seen two arrests doesn’t mean that we need that information any less. “Tell us what you know, directly or anonymously, and let us judge how important that information is."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and 22000621096.

