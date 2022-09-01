An Everton FC supporter has been caught on camera dropping his child onto the pitch - while trying to hug a player.

Winger Anthony Gordon walked over to the fans in the away section at Elland Road following their 1-1 draw with Leeds United to give a boy his shirt after he ran onto the pitch.

But one of his older fans, thought to be the child's father, got a little bit too excited.

While leaning in for a hug with Gordon, who scored the Toffees' only goal during the match, the supporter dropped the boy onto the pitch.

Gordon quickly scooped up the child, handing him back to the supporter along with his pink Everton shirt before walking away.

The moment was broadcasted live around the world and it did not take long until it was shared hundreds of thousand of times on social media.

The boy was reportedly unhurt during the incident and left the stadium wearing his hero's shirt.

Liverpool-born Anthony Gordon played for both Liverpool and Everton during his youth career.

He has found himself on the watchlist of several big clubs, including Chelsea FC who reportedly offered around £60 million for the 21-year-old.

Everton's Anthony Gordon celebrates his goal during the Premier League match against Leeds. Credit: PA images

Asked if he would consider selling Gordon, Everton manager Frank Lampard said: "No, he's too important a player and I think he showed his worth in the last two games."

The transfer window closes on Thursday, 1 September, at 5pm in the UK.

