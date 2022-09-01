Part of the M60 is closed in Greater Manchester after a man was hit by a lorry.

The motorway has been closed clockwise between J13 and J15, near Worsley, following the incident at 6.20am.

Huge queues are now building with the carriageway expected to be closed for a number of hours to allow police to conduct collision investigation works.

There are delays of 30 minutes on the approach to the closure with around five miles of congestion. Traffic caught between the closure and incident is being turned around.

Greater Manchester Police said: "We were called at 6.20am to a report of a collision between a man and a lorry on the M60 clockwise near junction 13.

"Emergency services are currently responding and this section of the clockwise side has been closed while this continues. Delays are expected for much of the morning."

North West Motorway Police tweeted: "We have come into a Serious Incident on the M60. It is CLOSED between J13 and J14 Clockwise All traffic is being taken off at J13, the diversion is onto the A580 and you can then rejoin at J14 If possible, avoid the area."

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the Solid Diamond diversion symbol on road signs: