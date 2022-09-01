A report into Blackpool hospital maternity services has said it was "not assured" that women and babies were receiving safe treatment.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has told Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust there is a significant risk to women receiving timely and appropriate care and treatment, exposing them to the risk of harm.

The hospital has now been told it must make urgent improvements to its maternity services.

The report found some women were waiting for prolonged periods for induction of labour.

It also says there was no discussion as to how to reduce the potential risks associated with delayed inductions, or how the service was risk assessing women and their babies while they were waiting.

The CQC say staff did not always provide effective care and treatment Credit: Focke Strangmann/DPA/PA Images

The unannounced comprehensive inspection was carried out in June to ensure women and babies were receiving safe care and treatment, after receiving concerns about how the service was managing with low staffing.

Inspectors added since the report the trust had already enhanced the maternity workforce and access for agency midwives, to help reduce staffing issues.

The maternity services were previously rated good overall and in all five key areas. Following this inspection, the service has declined to requires improvement overall as well as for being effective, responsive to people's needs and well-led. Safe has dropped from good to inadequate and caring remains rated as good.

Overall the maternity services at the hospital were downgraded from a previous good rating to requires improvement.

Safety was downgraded from good to inadequate, and its effectiveness, responsiveness and whether it is well-led were moved from good to requiring improvement.

Whether the unit was caring was the only key question which remained rated as good.

What did the CQC say about Blackpool Teaching Hospitals maternity care?

Inspectors say they found that:

Staff did not always provide effective care and treatment. Managers monitored the effectiveness of the service but did not always make sure staff were competent.

Staff did not adequately support women to breastfeed.

The service did not always have the facilities to respect women's privacy and dignity.

Staff did not always help women understand their conditions or take account of their individual needs.

People could not always access the service when they needed it and did have to wait too long for treatment.

Leaders had the systems for effective governance processes but not all risks were reported.

There were insufficient processes in place to assess the risk of and prevent and control the spread of infections

The service did not always manage safety incidents well and lessons learned were not always shared.

Inspectors said since the report the trust had enhanced the maternity workforce and agency midwives, to help reduce staffing issues. Credit: PA Images

However, the report said staff understood how to protect women from abuse and the service had enough medical staff to provide care and treatment.

The CQC has now written to the trust to outline the serious concerns found, requesting an action plan explaining how the trust were going to improve maternity services.

Ann Ford, CQC, director of CQC's North Network, said: "During our Inspection we found that leaders weren’t always visible and approachable for patients and staff.

"There was also a clear disconnect between the senior leaders and staff on the wards which was having an impact on people’s care.

"Records weren’t clear, up-to-date or easily available to all staff providing care. We also found there weren’t good processes ensuring staff had access to in date and safely checked equipment, or to safely store medicines which could expose women and babies to the risk of harm."

The hospital had insufficient processes in place to assess the risk of and prevent and control the spread of infections. Credit: PA Images

She added: "We will expect to see sustainable improvements the next time we inspect.”

The report noted staff were working hard and treated women with compassion and kindness. Women also gave positive feedback about the service.

The CQC praised the hospitals Facebook Live events where women and their families can ask questions, and any worries can be addressed.

Trish Armstrong-Child, Chief Executive of Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said she accepted the findings, and wanted to "reassure our communities that we are already working towards making the necessary improvements required".

She continued: "The safety of mothers and their children is very important to all of us and we want to make sure that there is strong evidence of this as they continue to use our services over the coming weeks, months and years."

Since the inspection, the hospital had become part of the national Maternity Safety Support Programme which, "involves access to valuable support and guidance from senior clinical leaders regarding improvements we can make to our maternity services," she said.