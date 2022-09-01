A teenager has been charged after an "extremely disturbing and inexcusable" attack on a "completely defenceless man minding his own business".

The man, in his 40s, was left with several broken bones and and serious cuts and bruises after he was assaulted and had his bag stolen near the Blackpool Prom.

He was spotted by a member of the public, who called police and officers quickly identified a 16-year-old boy who was arrested at an address in the resort a short time later.

"Truly shocking footage" of the assault was also circulated around social media, police say.

A 16-year-old boy from Blackpool has now been charged with robbery.

Det Supt Becky Smith, of Blackpool Police, said: “The level of violence displayed by this suspect against a completely defenceless man who is sat down minding his own business is quite frankly extremely disturbing and inexcusable.

"The fact that an accomplice sees fit to stand nearby watching and actually filming this despicable incident, making no attempt to stop it or offer any assistance to the male who is clearly seriously injured, makes this crime even worse.

“In almost 29 years of policing in Blackpool I have witnessed some significantly traumatic and distressing incidents and we are extremely fortunate that I am not standing here today leading a murder enquiry and providing support to a bereaved family.

"The fact that this isn’t the case has no bearing on the actions of the suspect who left the victim seriously injured with no regard to the condition he had been left in.

"Anyone who thinks this level of violence is acceptable is wrong and we simply will not tolerate it in our communities.

"We join the police to ensure that those responsible for the most serious offences against our communities are identified and brought to justice and I will ensure that is the case.

"I would like to thank those who have contacted us with information and would urge anyone who has further information or witnessed this incident to come forward."

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log 0200 of August 31stAlternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.