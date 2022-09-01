Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports journalist Mel Barham

A little boy is making a difference to other children's lives after raising thousands for charity - despite only living for two short years.

Lincoln Stoddard died just days after his second birthday after spending most of his life in hospital with various health issues.

'Linky Loo', as his parents called him, was born prematurely at 24 weeks and was so small he could fit in the palm of his mother's hand.

From birth he suffered many health complications, including bleeding from the brain and cerebral palsy.

He also caught Covid-19 during the pandemic.

Lincoln's mother Shaunie said: "The Covid really knocked him for six. And looking back now, we think that was the beginning of the end for him. It was just too much."

His father Jordan added: "He was really bad after that. He was having seizures and was also diagnosed with epilepsy."

Lincoln passed away at Derian House Hospice on 27 July.

Parents Shaunie and Jordan Stoddard at Lincoln's bedside in the hospice, holding their Royal Manchester Children's Hospital Charity cheque.

Jordan said: "Lincoln was strong and brave".

Before his death, his family raised almost £4,000 for Manchester Children's Hospital, which will be spent on sensory equipment and toys for other children at the hospital.

Speaking of the children's hospital, Shaunie said: "They've given us a chance to keep him alive and we want to give back to them what they've given to us for the last two years."

"We want Lincoln's legacy to go on forever," Jordan added. "I know us and our family will do what we need to to make sure that happens".

Lincoln enjoying a day out with mum Shaunie, dad Jordan and his sisters.

Relationship Manager at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital Charity ,Donna O'Reilly said: "He was such a special little boy, but his parents went out of their way to raise funds for others in the hospital so they're an amazing family."

The family say Lincoln will forever be remembered for his happiness and keeping his memory alive will always be incredibly important to them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know