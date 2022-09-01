Play Brightcove video

CCTV shows the man running from the scene following the shooting

The "toxic" man police believe murdered schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel has been pictured for the first time in CCTV footage.

The nine-year-old was shot dead in her home after a gunman chased another person into the family home in Dovecot, Liverpool.

It is now believed the killer brought two guns which were used in the shooting, and police are yet to recover.

More than a week after the schoolgirl's murder police appealed to those who may be shielding her killer, saying it was "beyond comprehension" to protect him.

Olivia was nine when she was shot dead in her home in Dovecot. Credit: Family photo

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: "I know that there will be people shielding and helping this man.

"If you are found to be doing this then we will do everything legitimately possible to bring you to justice.

"It is beyond comprehension how anyone can protect a person who is responsible for killing a nine-year-old little girl."This man is toxic. He is toxic to our communities and if you are protecting him then he is toxic to you and your families.

"I want you to place the loyalty that you have to you families before any loyalty you have for this man. I want information as to where he is now."

Play Brightcove video

The force has released CCTV footage of the alleged gunman running along Finch Lane away, from Kingsheath Avenue, where Olivia lived.

You then see the man turn right into Berryford Road and go out of sight. Police say he climbed into and through peoples' gardens to avoid being seen.

He was was wearing a black padded jacket and a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves and he is described as approximately 5ft 7in tall with a slim build.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen also revealed two guns were used during the attack.

"I believe at this time that the gunman brought both of these weapons with him and that they were still with him when he callously ran away from Olivia’s house. I want to know where those guns are now," Detective Chief Superintendent Kameen said.

Police say two guns were used during the shooting which killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine. Credit: Family photo

"You may have been told to hide them or dispose of them – I understand you may be frightened of contacting us, but I want you to do the right thing for Olivia and tell us where they are right now."If you are hiding the guns and you have no intention of telling us, then I place you in the same category as the vile man responsible for the murder. And we will hunt you too."I would repeat the fact that the actions of the person who carried out this cold blooded attack do not command loyalty in any way, shape or form and Olivia’s family need to know that everyone responsible for her murder have been caught and convicted."So I ask you again – where are those guns now?"

Police also released video footage of a man they are trying to trace who was in the area at the time of the attack.

He is stood on Finch Lane near to the junction with Kingsheath Avenue.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen continued to say: "I am interested in speaking to him as he may have information that is important to the enquiry."I therefore appeal for this man to come forward and make himself known to the investigation team. If anyone knows who this man is, please tell us."

Police are trying to trace this man who was in the area at the time of the attack.

Play Brightcove video

During the press conference on Thursday, police also provided an update on Cheryl Korbel, the mother of Olivia.

Cheryl, 46, was shot in the wrist during the incident and was taken by ambulance to hospital.

She is still receiving treatment for her injuries and has said how "thankful she is for the assistance and support of the community."

A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia’s death last week and have been released on bail.