It's one of Blackpool's biggest events attracting thousands to the waterfront to see the illuminations switched on.

Similar to last year, the lights will be turned on at the beginning of September and stay on through to the start of January 2023.

When will the lights be switched on?

The illuminations will be switched on at 9:15pm on Friday 2 September.

Who will be switching on the lights?

TV star and designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be turning on the lights after Johnny Vegas had to pull out due to 'unforeseen personal circumstances'.

Llewelyn-Bowen has also created a stretch of art deco-style features in front of the Blackpool Tower which will be on display throughout the evening.

The event will be staged in association with MTV, featuring live music in the ballroom with performances from Blue, Tom Grennan, Mae Muller, Fuse ODG and Nina Nesbitt.

Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will be turning on the Blackpool Lights. Credit: PA Images

Where can I watch the switch-on?

Tickets to watch the switch-on have already been distributed in a ballot, but those without a ticket can still watch the lights being illuminated online.

The switch-on will be live-streamed across MTV and Visit Blackpool channels, including on a giant screen on the Promenade.

Where can I park?

There’s a number of very large car parks available close to the main attractions of Blackpool.

There’s limited parking along the seafront on the sea side of the promenade, but some spaces may be available.

However other options include parking on the outskirts of town and catching a tram or bus along the seafront.

The iconic Blackpool Tower building will be transformed into a beacon of light, colour and sound. Credit: Greg Wolstenholme Photography

How much does it cost?

Those who want to want to see the Blackpool Illuminations can do so without buying any ticket as access to the lights is free for all.

How long do the illuminations stretch along the promenade?

The lights stretch along the Promenade for 10km beginning at Squires Gate and ending at Red Bank Road.

How long will the illuminations be on for?

The lights will be on from 2 September through to January 2 2023 where they will be turned off at 10:30pm.

