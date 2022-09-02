Courteeners have projected artwork of their debut album ‘St Jude’ across Manchester, in honour of the album's upcoming anniversary and their huge homecoming show.

The gig at Manchesters's Heaton Park on 9 June 2023, will mark the third time the Courtneeners have headlined there, making them one of only a few bands to do so.

In what is being called a "memorable moment for Manchester music culture", the show will mark the 15th anniversary of the band's debut album St Jude.

Courteeners were formed in Middleton.

Projections of the album cover were screened on to a range of landmarks across the city, including Manchester Cathedral, the Apollo, Deansgate, St Phillips Church, the Warwick Building in Middleton and the entrance to Heaton Park.

Courteeners have become one of the UK's biggest bands and have produced six studio albums, since they formed in Middleton in 2006.

The Manchester band have released six studio albums and headlined countless festivals.

Credit: Jamie Stockwood

Debut album 'St Jude' was released in 2008 and included Top 40 anthems such as ‘Not Nineteen Forever’, ‘What Took You So Long?’ and ‘No You Didn’t, No You Don’t’ as well as beloved classics such as ‘Cavorting’, ‘Please Don’t’ and ‘Fallowfield Hillbilly’.

The band's frontman Liam Fray said "They grow up so fast", when speaking about the 15th anniversary of the album.

He said: "Can’t believe our darling St. Jude is 15 next year. Think it’s time for a celebration and we all know that great things come in threes…The Star Wars Trilogy, Sooty, Sweep & Soo and now, here we are, with the third instalment of ‘Courteeners at Heaton Park.

"June 2015. June 2019 and now June 2023. This time, to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its release we’ll be playing St Jude in full."

Credit: Jamie Stockwood

Liam continued to say: "I can’t think of any better way to celebrate than to make the pilgrimage to Heaton Park with like-minded souls and lose ourselves like it’s 2008.

"And, because we’re good like that, we’ve remastered the original album."

The homecoming show will be the band’s third headline appearance at Heaton Park following sold-out nights in 2015 and 2019.

Tickets for the show went on sale on Friday, 2 September, and are available here.

