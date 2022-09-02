An elderly couple are being treated in hospital after their home was attacked with a "petrol bomb" while they slept.

It happened at around 3:20am on Thursday, 1 September, on Dorien Road in Old Swan.

When police officers and firefighters arrived at the scene they found the house alight.A man and a woman were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

An eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said it was a "petrol bomb" that caused the blaze.They added: "It's terrible that this couple were in bed and this happens. They are an elderly couple. The police are walking around and they have a unit set up round the back."

It's thought the house was petrol bombed. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A spokesperson from Merseyside Police said: "At around 3.20am officers were called to a report of a fire at a property in the area.

"Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire at an address on Dorien Road."A man and a woman were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and other injuries. Further reports and examinations have established that the fire was caused deliberately."A joint investigation between Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and Merseyside Police is ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact police."