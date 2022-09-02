The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have asked mourners to wear "a splash of pink" at her funeral, as police continue to search for her killer.

The nine-year-old will be laid to rest after a service at St Margaret Mary's, the church associated with her school, in Dovecot, on Thursday, 15 September.

The schoolgirl was at home with her mum, Cheryl, and older siblings in Kingsheath Avenue, when a gunman burst through the door.

The unknown man, who was armed with two guns, was chasing another man, named locally as convicted burglar Joseph Nee, who had forced his way into the house.

The details of Olivia Pratt-Korbel's funeral. Credit: Debbie Bennett Independent Funeral Directors

The gunman shot Nee, Cheryl and Olivia before running away down Finch Lane.

Olivia, who was due to start school this week, was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital by police officers who found her, but died an hour later of her injuries.

More than 10 days after her murder, the family of Olivia have released details of her funeral, asking everyone who attends to wear "a splash of pink".In a notice, Debbie Bennett Independent Funeral Directors wrote: "It is with great sadness that the family of little Olivia have asked us to announce her funeral arrangements.

"Much loved daughter of Cheryl, and step-daughter of Jimmy. Dearly loved sister of Ryan and Chloe."A loving granddaughter and great-granddaughter and a very special niece and cousin. Olivia will be sadly missed by all her family and friend."Funeral Mass in Dovecot on Thursday, September 15 at 11am, followed by a private burial.

"Family requested everyone to wear a splash of pink."

Olivia, nine, was one of three people to have been fatally shot in Liverpool over a week. Credit: Family photo

Merseyside Police released CCTV footage of the alleged gunman running along Finch Lane away, from Kingsheath Avenue, after the shooting.

He turns right into Berryford Road and goes out of sight, with police believing that he climbed into and through gardens to avoid being seen.

The suspected gunman was was wearing a black padded jacket and a black balaclava with a peak and black gloves and he is described as approximately 5ft 7in tall with a slim build.

CCTV footage released by police of the man they think killed Olivia.

Play Brightcove video

Detectives appealed to those who may be shielding Olivia's killer, saying it was "beyond comprehension" to protect him.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or call @CrimestoppersUK anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 22000621096.

You can also pass information on our Major Incident Public Portal website.