Drivers could experience some disruption over the weekend as several overnight closures take place on a stretch of motorway in Cheshire.

National Highways say the westbound carriageway of the M56, between Hale and Altrincham, will shut down on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

The closures are in place for an £85 million upgrade to the road, which will see an extra lane added to each carriageway and "extra technology" to make journeys "smoother".

When will the M56 be closed?

The westbound carriageway will be closed from 9pm on Friday, 2 September, until to 7am on Saturday, 3 September.

The road will close again from 9pm on Saturday, 3 September, until 7am on Sunday (4 September).

The third closure on the westbound carriageway will be from 9pm on Sunday, 4 September. until 6am on Monday, 5 September.

The break on Sunday will accommodate football traffic heading to and from Old Trafford, when Manchester United face Arsenal at 4:30pm.

Drivers will still be able to access Manchester Airport at junction five, with a diversion in place for those heading to the M6 and north Wales.

A full eastbound carriageway and westbound carriageway closure of the M56 will be going ahead the following weekend – Friday, 9 September, to Monday, 12 September.

Towards the end of October, the M56 will closed in both directions across a full weekend to lift a new bridge into position.

National Highways has asked drivers to always check traffic conditions before setting off on their journeys.

