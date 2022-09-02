Play Brightcove video

Colin Parry OBE explains why the foundation he set up in his son's name could soon go under.

The father of a Warrington bomb victim says the foundation set up in his name is at serious risk of folding due to a lack of funding.

Tim Parry, who was 12-years-old, lost his life five days after two bombs exploded on Bridge Street, on 20 March 1993.

The Irish Republic Army (IRA), were responsible for the attack, which also killed three-year-old Johnathan Ball and injured over 50 others.

Nobody was prosecuted for their deaths and, after the bombing, Tim's parents, Colin and Wendy Parry OBE set up the Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Peace Foundation which works towards creating peace.

But on what would have been Tim's 42nd birthday, Colin has revealed that the charity has been hit badly by the effects of the pandemic.

He said it could have less than three months to stay afloat unless they get a substantial donation.

"It is serious", Colin said. "Obviously, if you can't cover your costs then you're insolvent like any business and if our income doesn't meet our needs then we can't carry on trading.

"It's a harsh of a reality of that. That's why I'm appealing to anyone out there to step in and help."

Tim Parry's parents, Wendy and Colin Parry OBE. Credit: PA images

In August 2020, the Shadow secretary of state for Northern Ireland Louise Haigh, urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support the charity over fears services would need to stop due to funding.

The foundation received a £150,000 grant in October 2020 to provide advice and support to those who have been affected by terrorist attacks.

At the time, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “I am determined to make sure that victims of terrorism receive the support they deserve, as soon as they need it."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know