A woman has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender as part of the investigation into the shooting of a council worker in Liverpool.

The 48-year-old, from St Helens, is the fourth person to be arrested in connection with the death of Ashley Dale.

The 28-year-old was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan in the early hours of Sunday, 21 August.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said the woman had been taken to a police station for questioning.

Merseyside Police's appeal to find the killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Ashley Dale and Sam Rimmer.

Three others - a 25-year-old man from Liverpool, a man, 27, from Dovecot and a 21-year-old woman also from Liverpool - remain on conditional bail in relation to her murder.

Ms Dale, an environment health officer for Knowsley Council, is not believed to have been the intended target of the attack.

Her death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool, including the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and 22-year-old Sam Rimmer.

Merseyside Police are continuing to appeal for people to come forward with information on their murders, which are not connected.