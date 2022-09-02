A multi-million pound restoration project to repair Wythenshawe Hall has been completed with the Grade II listed building now ready to reopen to visitors.

The Hall was forced to close after an arson attack in 2016 caused damage to the entrance hall, the roof and destroyed the bell tower.

Manchester City Council has since spent £6.7 million rebuilding much of the Hall, and enhancing its security to prevent any further damage.

The Main Hall has been brought back to its former glory by extensive works. Credit: Manchester City Council

Part of the work has seen the entire roof of the hall has been replaced and reroofed.

The Main Hall has been brought back to its former glory by extensive works, including refurbishment of the ceiling and conservation of the timber panelling.

Each piece has been delicately cleaned and repaired to ensure the unique and historic designs were protected.

Meanwhile the stained-glass windows have been replaced and the artistry has been mimicked to best represent the original windows on the building.

The stained-glass windows artistry has been mimicked to best represent the original windows on the building. Credit: Manchester City Council

Wythenshawe Hall was built back in 1540 and was gifted to the city of Manchester in 1926.

It was the home of the Tatton family for hundreds of years and its history includes being besieged by parliamentary forces during the English Civil War.

It is now run by Manchester City Council, and houses a museum and art gallery to educate tourists about its heritage.

Speaking on the restoration works, Councillor Lee Ann Igbon, Executive Member for Vibrant Neighbourhoods said: "As custodians of the building the Council have been working over the past few years to protect the Hall and we have also carried out major improvement works to ensure the building is better suited for the future."

He continued: "Despite the gruelling and long repair process, we have been able to preserve many of the building’s original features and characteristics- which is a wonderful achievement.

The timber panelling has been delicately cleaned and repaired to ensure the unique and historic designs are protected. Credit: Manchester City Council

The restoration project has already won a Civic Trust Architects Accredited in Building Conservation (AABC) Award last year.

It will be reopened to the public on 10 September to celebrate the Friends of Wythenshawe Park’s 10-year anniversary.

