Youths throw fireworks at houses in Bury

Police have issued a dispersal order around an area of Bury where youths have thrown lit fireworks at houses and cars.

Video footage shows fireworks being thrown in the street in the Fishpool area near the town centre. Eggs have also been thrown.Local councillor and resident Tamoor Tariq called the behaviour "completely unacceptable." He said families have been left "frightened in their own homes" adding that the last two nights have been among the worst he has ever known in the area.

The dispersal order grants police the powers to break up groups of people if they believe their behaviour is causing a nuisance or distress. It began at 2.30pm on Thursday 1st September and lasts until the same time on Saturday 3rd September. It applies around Gigg Lane, Alfred Street, Heywood Street, Wash Lane, Peel Way, Jubilee Way and Manchester Road.Councillor Tariq said: "For the last two nights I have been with residents past midnight out on the streets trying to provide support and reassurance. It is the right move by GMP to issue dispersal orders, there are many vulnerable families often with young children who are now frightened in their own homes."This sort of lawlessness with fireworks being launched at vehicles and properties should not be tolerated, and those involved should feel the full force of the law. I would encourage everyone to continue to report things to the police."

Police have urged parents to check what their children are doing and who they are with and also to "expect a visit from the police" if they are involved in any of the anti-social behaviour in the area.