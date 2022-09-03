Man charged with murder after woman found dead at home in Haydock

A man has been charged with murder after a woman in her 40s was found dead at her home on Merseyside.

The woman was named locally as Jaki Forrest from St Helens.

Tributes have described her as a "funny" and "kind" person, who shared many "laughs" with friends.

Police found the victim at her home, also on Piele Road, after 9am on Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Piele Road, Haydock Credit: Liverpool Echo

On Friday, Merseyside Police charged Robert Massey, 43, of Piele Road, Haydock, with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The force said they are not looking for any further suspects in connection with the woman's death but continue to appeal for anyone with information to call 101 or send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter.

Massey is being held in custody and will appear in court on Saturday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know