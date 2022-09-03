Fresh pleas have been made by police investigating the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The nine-year-old was shot dead in her home after a gunman chased another person into the family home in Dovecot, Liverpool on the night of 22 August.

Merseyside Police used the derby game between Everton and Liverpool on Saturday (3 September) to urge football fans to come forward if they have any information about the girl's killing.

Olivia's image was displayed on the big screen at Goodison Park and fans took part in a minute of applause during the ninth minute of the game.

Police say two guns were used during the shooting which killed Olivia Pratt-Korbel, nine. Credit: Family photo

Meanwhile the force's Twitter account reshared video footage of a man detectives are trying to trace who was in the area at the time of the attack on Olivia.

He was pictured stood on Finch Lane near to the junction with Kingsheath Avenue in Liverpool when Olivia was shot and killed.

In the tweet on Saturday morning, Merseyside Police said: "We need to know who this man is as he was in the area when nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was shot & killed in her own home in Liverpool on 22 August.

Police are trying to trace this man who was in the area at the time of the attack.

"Do you know his name? Did you see him? We believe he may have important information that could help us catch her killer."

When the footage was originally released, Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Kameen said: "I am interested in speaking to him as he may have information that is important to the enquiry.

"I therefore appeal for this man to come forward and make himself known to the investigation team.

"If anyone knows who this man is, please tell us."

It was at the same press conference that Mr Kameen released images of the "toxic" man police believe murdered the schoolgirl.

It was also revealed the killer brought two guns which were used in the shooting - police are yet to recover the weapons.