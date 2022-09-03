Hairy Biker Dave Myers has admitted he's 'missing his beard' as he gave an update on his health.

The celebrity chef joined his co-star Si King on their Hairy Bikers Agony Uncles podcast as he undergoes treatment for cancer.

Dave revealed the news of his cancer diagnosis last May on an episode of the show and said he didn't want to 'hide under a rock', but will be away from work.

"But look, the prognosis is okay, I’m going to be fine," he added at the time.

While he hasn't specified the type of cancer he has, he did say earlier this year he was undergoing chemotherapy.

During the latest podcast, a fan of wrote in to tell the much-loved pair they are ‘brilliant and so watchable’.

The fan also said: “Hope you’re feeling okay Dave!”

In response, Dave told listeners: "Under the circumstances, I’m doing alright."

The Hairy Bikers are well-known for their around the world adventures. Credit: PA images

Later, during the Confidential Corner segment of the show, in which listeners write in with their dilemmas to be given advice by the Hairy Bikers, Dave spoke about the loss of his facial hair.

In one dilemma, ‘Katie’, spoke about her frustrations with her husband’s hairdo.

She said: “I’m married to my very own Hairy Biker, and I have been for 10 years.

"The issue is he’s not quite so hairy now, he’s sporting, I’m afraid, a bit of a combover.

"I’ve tried to gently hint that shaved heads are a great look, especially with a beard, but no luck.

"He is still insisting on not cutting it, now obviously I think he’ll look gorgeous whatever, but how can I persuade him its time to get rid of the combover.

"Or should I not even try and just leave him to it?"

'Posh Tash', who is the podcast's 'voice of reason', then asked Dave if he missed fiddling with his facial hair, getting food stuck in it, or combing it.

Dave responded: "I just miss having my beard, the feeling of it. Because your skins different and all peachy. No, I want my beard back – I’m alright with my hair! I think the bald head and beard is the way to go for a biker as you’re getting on."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know