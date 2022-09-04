Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

They were held in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday (4 September).

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

He is in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

A 41-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

Flowers being left after Olivia's death

Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen, said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation. However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

The schoolgirl was at home with her mum, Cheryl, and older siblings in Kingsheath Avenue, when a gunman burst through the door.

The unknown man, who was armed with two guns, was chasing another man, who had forced his way into the house.

Olivia, who was due to start school this week, was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital by police officers who found her, but died an hour later of her injuries.

More than 10 days after her murder, the family of Olivia have released details of her funeral, asking everyone who attends to wear "a splash of pink".

She will be laid to rest after a service at St Margaret Mary's, the church associated with her school, in Dovecot, on Thursday, 15 September.