Body of woman found on Laxey Beach in Isle of Man
The body of a woman has been found on a beach in the Isle of Man.
Police say the body was discovered on Laxey Beach at around 9:30am on Sunday, 4 September.
Officers are investigating the incident but say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.
A spokesperson from Isle of Man Constabulary confirmed: "The body of a female was found on Laxey Beach yesterday morning, Sunday 4 September 2022.
"Police are investigating the incident but there are no suspicious circumstances.
"No further information will be released at this time."