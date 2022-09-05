The body of a woman has been found on a beach in the Isle of Man.

Police say the body was discovered on Laxey Beach at around 9:30am on Sunday, 4 September.

Officers are investigating the incident but say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

