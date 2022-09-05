Play Brightcove video

Former Liverpool footballer Jamie Carragher says people need to be "brave enough to rat or grass" to get "justice" for the family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

On Monday, a six man - the fourth in 24 hours - was arrested in connection with the murder of the nine-year-old, who was fatally shot in her own home in Liverpool.

A 34-year-old, from Liverpool, was stopped 130 miles away from the city on the M42 on Sunday, 4 September.

Children leaving flowers after Olivia's death

Carragher, who was speaking to Granada Reports presenter Lucy Meacock, said: "You would admire the courage of someone to come out and name the people involved.

"Once you get into that world, it's almost an unwritten rule that you don't snitch, I'm not naive to that. This is too important.

"For our city and for Liverpool, I would urge anyone with information to come forward. You have to be brave enough to rat or grass on your friends."

The city of Liverpool has come together since Olivia was killed two weeks ago, with Carragher not being the first from either Merseyside club to speak about Olivia.

He said: "It reminds me a little of how the city felt after Rhys Jones. People are now not feeling safe in their own home. Enough is enough, something needs to be done.

"It's something where we should all come together [as a city] to find the perpetrator. We need to get justice for Olivia and her family."

Eleven-year-old Rhys was shot by 16-year-old Sean Mercer on his way home from football practice in Croxteth, Liverpool, on 22 August 2007. Credit: PA Images

When asked what he thought the new prime minister Liz Truss could do to help, Carragher said: "Can there be tougher sanctions? Is it possible to double the sentences?

"We need be tougher on gun and knife crime. At the moment it is absolutely devastating families up and down our country."

Carragher said he has children that are of the age that go for night's out and his wife Nicola "can't sleep" until she knows they are home safe.

He added: "You just can't sleep until your kids are in. I lost a close family friend of my son to a situation like this a few years ago.

"It is vital we get to the bottom of this. Everywhere I go, people are speaking about young Olivia. People are desperate for these people to be brought to justice."

Merseyside Police warned anyone withholding information must give it up.

During the video, a voiceover states: "We’ve got parents who’ve lost their children.

"We’ve got a nine-year-old girl who won’t celebrate her 18th birthday. She won’t celebrate her wedding. She won’t have children of her own.

"If you’ve got information and you’re withholding it, you’re protecting the killers. We need your information. Provide that information to us and we’ll do the rest."

Chief Constable Chris Green, of Merseyside Police, said: “The community’s been rocked and shocked by what has happened.

"Our thoughts and prayers go the families of the three people who have been killed over the last two weeks.

“But, the community has stood strong and stepped forward and the response that we have seen, whether it’s providing information or just being resolute in a collective ambition to make sure that those individuals in our communities who are engaged in organised crime - the intimidation, the violence, the use of firearms - they’ve got no place in our society.

"The community has stepped forward and together we’ll identify those responsible."

CCTV footage released by police of the man they think killed Olivia.

Her family said: "If anyone knows anything, now is the time to speak up.

"It is not about being a 'snitch' or a 'grass' it is about finding out who took our baby away from us. Please do the right thing."

Police investigations into Olivia's murder continue.