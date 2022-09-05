The driver of a bright red Ferrari drew the wrong type of attention to himself when he drove his super car the wrong way into a one way street and parked up without displaying legal registration plates.

He received nine points on his licence for his actions on Saturday (September 3) in Manchester city centre and has been reported to court - and could potentially be banned from driving altogether.

Taking to social media, Greater Manchester police joked they normally police buses and trams but that the driver of the Ferrari has simply made it easy for them.

They stated: 'We normally Police Buses and Trams but If your (SIC) going to make it easy for us then drive your super car the wrong way into a one way street without displaying legal registration plates.

'Driver on 9 points reported to court, will he be banned? #GMPtransportunit strikes again.'

The post attracted a lot of attention, racking up almost 300 likes, at the time, and a host of comments from Twitter users.

One praised police and said: ' Well, will he be banned? He should be! Well done.'

Another user said: 'Nice car shame about the driver'

Another added: 'Money doesn’t buy brains unfortunately. Rather it gives people this false hope of being untouchable because they have more money than most.'

Another commented: 'Can buy a Ferrari but can’t buy class.'