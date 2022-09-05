Oldham Athletic midfielder Hallam Hope has been left with serious injuries after he was "viciously" attacked after their match against Chesterfield.

The footballer was taken to hospital after the assault and will not be fit to play for Oldham for "a number of weeks", the Latics say.

In a statement the club said Hope, 28, from Manchester, was attacked in the staff car park after their 0-2 defeat against Chesterfield on Saturday, 3 September.

Oldham Athletic said: "The matter has been reported to the Police and we have provided CCTV footage in relation to the incident.

"The club is supporting Hallam and will continue to do so. We wish him a speedy recovery from a dreadful experience."

The Latics said they will make no further comment while the investigation continues.