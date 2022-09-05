A mum who collapsed and died on holiday on her birthday would “do anything for anyone” and had a “heart of gold”, her family say.

Hayley Thompson, from Burnage in Manchester, was on the second day of her break in Devon when she collapsed and died. It was her 36th birthday.

The mum-of-one had not long opened her presents when she became unwell, and suddenly fell to the floor when she went to go to the bathroom.

Hayley had been unwell for a while but her family did not know the extent of her illness. Credit: Family photo

Hayley suffered three seizures and, despite efforts from paramedics, died inside her tent at Ladram Bay Holiday Park in Budleigh Salterton.

She leaves behind an 18-year-old daughter, Ciana.

Her sister, Liah Thompson, said: “She wasn’t breathing when they got there. Her spleen ruptured and caused internal bleeding. That’s what caused the seizure.

“My sister phoned me at 5am and I just broke down. I was hysterical when I first got that phone call; I was screaming and shouting because I just couldn’t believe it.”

Although Hayley had been unwell in the years leading up to her death, her family had no idea how serious her condition really was.

In 2016, she began throwing up blood and was referred to hospital for checks where doctors discovered scarring on her liver, but did not know what was causing it.

After several hospital visits, Hayley was placed on a waiting list for a liver transplant.

Her family says she wanted to "enjoy her life to the max". Credit: Family photo

Hayley was called to hospital for a potential liver match twice, but neither of them were the right size for her.

After being let down several times, her family say she just wanted to “enjoy her life to the max”.

They say the Disney fanatic would “do anything for anyone” and had a “heart of gold”.

"Hayley was such a lovely woman who would go out of her way to help you whenever she could," they said.

Liah and her family are now trying to raise funds to pay a funeral directors to bring Hayley home to Manchester.

Her body currently still remains in Devon. The money will also go towards a funeral.