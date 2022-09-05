A 12-year-old girl and a footballer were injured as "protesters" disrupted Bury AFC's FA Cup Qualifier against North Shields.

Police say a "group of male protesters" gathered outside the football ground and threw flares into the venue during Bury AFC's 2-1 win.

The game was paused following the incident which happened 20 minutes after kick-off.

The child and footballer who were involved were both treated for minor injuries.

Greater Manchester Police are searching for witnesses who were at the Neuven Stadium in Radcliffe, at around 1pm on Saturday, 3 September.

There have been recent demonstrations about the future of Bury AFC, which was set up as a Phoenix club in 2020 after Bury Football Club was kicked out of the English Football League after financial problems.

It is not clear if this incident was linked to these protests.

The police are looking to identify a group of "male protesters" who caused the disruption.

Chief Inspector Samantha Goldie, of GMP Bury Division, said: "Whilst we anticipate protests taking place and facilitate them where possible, we absolutely do not tolerate violence.

"This is a public event and ultimately we want everyone to be safe and have an enjoyable time.

"Thankfully this reckless and dangerous action by a few did not result in serious injury.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who might have more information that could help identify those involved.

"If you witnessed this incident, or have footage, please share it with us as soon as possible."

Greater Manchester Police is keen to reassure the community that this is an isolated incident and is not connected to the reports of fireworks being used in an antisocial manner elsewhere in Bury.