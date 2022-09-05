The Eurovision Song Contest is showcasing Manchester and Liverpool on its social media feeds as it continues its search for the next city to host the event.

The North West locations are in the running to host the much-anticipated music competition in May 2023, alongside Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Newcastle and Sheffield.

Their architecture, history and art, as well as their standout musical heritage, have been highlighted by Eurovision officials as they try to decide which city is the best fit.

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won Eurovision in 2022. Credit: PA images

Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra won the Eurovision Song Contest in a symbolic show of public support in solidarity against Russia's invasion of the country in 2022.

But due to the on-going war, the country is unable to host in 2023, so the responsibility fell to the United Kingdom, who claimed second place in the competition.

Several big names have called for Eurovision to be held in the North West, which boasts an endless list of iconic singers, bands and composers who were born in the region.

Liverpool is among seven cities that could host Eurovision in 2023. Credit: PA images

Liverpool - dubbed 'Boss' by Eurovision officials - has a diverse musical heritage, with the likes of the Beatles, Gerry and the Pacemakers and Frankie Goes to Hollywood born there.

If the city were to host Eurovision, the M&S Bank Arena, on the world-famous waterfront, is expected to be the venue it would be broadcasted live from.

Beyonce, Paul McCartney and Elton John are just some of the huge names that performed there.

Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, had this to say: "The Liverpool City Region is the UK's cultural capital - home to a flourishing music scene that has been entertaining and inspiring the world for decades.

"It is a massive part of our identity, and we are a proud UNESCO City of Music. It's safe to say that Liverpool wouldn't be Liverpool without music - and music wouldn't be music without Liverpool.

"No region in the UK has had more number one hits - and nowhere can throw a party quite like us.

"I can think of nowhere more qualified, more experienced or more fitting to host the Eurovision than the Liverpool City Region."

Manchester is best-known for its music scene. Credit: PA images

Meanwhile, Manchester also stands as a very strong contender to host Europe's most highly-anticipated event of the year.

It is the birthplace of the world famous Haçienda nightclub and some of the biggest names in music, including: New Order, The Stone Roses, Happy Mondays, Oasis and The Smiths.

With more than one million visitors a year, the AO Arena is expected to be the selected venue for the contest if the city is chosen as its host.

Leader of Manchester City Council, Bev Craig, had this to say: "We are thrilled to have made it through and be named a shortlisted host city.

"Manchester stands ready to put on the biggest party in the UK at the city's AO Arena, taking our place in Eurovision's unique history.

"We have a large and proud Ukrainian community in Manchester. It would be our privilege to host this iconic celebration on their behalf and we will do everything we can to honour them throughout.’

No date has been set for the host city announcement, but the Eurovision Broadcasting Union say it will take place in the autumn.

Listen to ITV News' entertainment podcast, Unscripted.