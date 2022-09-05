A woman is fighting for her life after falling from a Merseyside nightclub balcony.The woman, in her 20s, is reported to have fallen from the balcony at Hey Amigos club, on West Street in Southport.

Emergency services were called to the venue, at around 2.55am, on Sunday, 4 September, and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries where she remains in a critical condition.A person in the nightclub at the time says they believed the incident happened in the smoking area of the club as the nightclub was emptying.A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "We were called to reports over concern for safety at around 2.55am after a woman fell from a balcony.

"A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital where she is in a critical condition.

"Officers remain at the scene and we're not looking for anyone in connection to the incident."