Hospital waiting lists could be made "much more reasonable" if a funding bid is approved by the Isle of Man parliament it has been claimed.

The Department of Health and Social Care wants Tynwald to support new funding for health care when it is raised in October.

It will ask MHKs to approve additional funding to speed up operations for 3,800 patients.

The Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hoope, hopes patients could have their operations sooner if £18.3 million is approved.

The funding would be ring-fenced so it could only be used to reduce hospital waiting lists.

It would sit separately from Manx Care's annual budget, who operate Nobles Hospital.

The £18.3 million would enable Manx Care to continue working with healthcare provider Synaptik.

They provide doctors to work with existing teams at the hospital.

Government say this helps more people to be seen in a shorter space of time which helps reduce the length of stay in hospital.

The increase in staff is hoped to bring down the three largest waiting lists: 760 orthopaedic patients, 930 general surgery patients and 2,090 ophthalmology patients.

Nobles Hospital in Strang is run by Manx Care. Credit: ITV News

The Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper said: "I understand how frustrating and difficult long waiting times can be for both patients and their loved ones.

"That is why the Government is determined to reduce healthcare waiting times. "Manx Care has made a solid start in its efforts to reduce hospital waits, but it is clear that more support is needed to help achieve this.

"This funding will clear significant backlogs, made worse by the Covid-19 pandemic, and make future waiting times much more reasonable." CEO of Manx Care, Teresa Cope, added: "Reducing waiting lists continues to be a key focus for Manx Care.

"This significant investment. If approved, it would allow us to continue our work to address the backlog of elective surgery at pace. "This means we could prevent patients from having to wait any longer than they have already for surgeries that are needed to improve their quality of life.

"It would also bring the inpatient and day case waiting lists down to acceptable levels for Manx Care to manage sustainably moving forward."