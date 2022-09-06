Liverpool and Newcastle coaches John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges have been charged with "improper conduct" following an angry altercation at the Premier League clash.

Reds goalkeeping coach Achterberg and Magpies head of performance Hodges have been hit with FA charges following the heated conclusion at Anfield on Wednesday 31 August.

Fabio Carvalho’s 98th-minute goal is alleged to have sparked the clash on the touchline, as Liverpool secured their 2-1 victory.

A Football Association spokesperson said: “Coaches from Liverpool and Newcastle have been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 during their Premier League fixture on August 31.

“It is alleged that the behaviour of John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges in the 98th minute of that game was improper, and that the Liverpool coach also used abusive and/or insulting gestures.

“John Achterberg and Daniel Hodges both have until Thursday, September 8 to provide their respective responses.”

