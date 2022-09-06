A dangerous driver is 'rightly in prison' after he killed an 80-year-old woman in a head-on crash in Cheshire.

Mark Holland was driving his Honda Civic on the A550 Welsh Road in Ledsham, near Ellsemere Port, when he smashed into a three cars just before 7pm on 30 September 2019.

The 35-year-old crashed head-on with a BMW, injuring the driver, 52, and 80-year-old Glenna Hyland, who was the passenger.Both were taken to Aintree Hospital, in Liverpool, with serious injuries, but five days later Mrs Hyland died as a result of the crash.Cheshire Police say Holland, who also seriously injured in the crash, had no recollection of what happened that day when he was interviewed by officers.

The head-on crash happened on the A550 Welsh Road near Ledsham. Credit: Google Maps

He denied causing death by dangerous driving, but was found guilty following a trial at Chester Crown Court.

Holland, of Dudleston Road in Little Sutton, was jailed for five years and banned from driving for 66 months on Thursday 1 September.Inspector Nick Rogers said: "It has taken a long time for Glenna's family to receive justice following the collision which occurred more than three years ago.

"Holland denied causing her death and therefore took the case to trial meaning the family have had to relive the trauma of the collision all over again."I hope the sentence that has been given to Holland will in some way help Glenna's family to find closure and bring a form of comfort knowing he is now rightly in prison."

