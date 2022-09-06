Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Political Correspondent Lise McNally

Residents of Downing Street in Preston say they are most concerned about their soaring energy bills - and what the new Prime Minister will do to tackle it.

Since the Conservative party elected new leader Liz Truss, people living on the street have spoken of the issues they think she should focus on as she takes office.

Truss, who was appointed by the Queen on Tuesday, promised in her acceptance speech outside of 10 Downing Street in London that she will "deliver" on the cost of living crisis.

She says she has a plan to cut taxes and grow the UK economy, as well as deal with soaring energy bills caused by "Putin's war".

Lisa Bell, who lives at number 10 Downing Street in Preston, works full-time and has three children.

She believes the new government needs to do more to protect communities during the colder months.

"I think they should just try to cap the gas and electric rise, just to make sure that everybody can survive winter", she said.

"Every time I do the family shop, I can see the price rises on the shelves. I'm not getting as much for my money as I was doing many months ago."

Sam Doherty, another resident of the Lancashire Downing Street, says: "Costs of everything going up, minimum wage staying the same, it's not adding up.

"All the rich are getting richer, the oil companies and that are seeing profits like they've never seen before, and we're paying for it all - with nothing more to pay with."

Meanwhile, another resident Jason Greaves, believes that the soaring costs families are facing is "only going to get worse."

He said: "Food's gone up, skyrocketed, heatings going up, bills going up, so by the time winter comes and we're using all the gas, it's going to be ridiculous."

The cost of living crisis means Liz Truss will not have a moment to rest, the challenges are piling up.

John Stirling is a pensioner who lives on Downing Street with his partner.

He said growing the economy is still too London focussed: "Spend more time out in the public, and see what the public need, rather than spending money on HS2 so people can get to London 20 minutes quicker.

"Now we're relying on gas and electric from abroad. It's because we have never invested in infrastructure, we've never built reservoirs, we haven't invested in power stations.

"We now rely on foreign partners to supply us on our energy needs, it's wrong. You should be self sufficient, we always were."

Liz Truss is the UK's prime minister - and its third ever female premier

Liz Truss has already made big spending plans to the North, including the Northern Powerhouse Rail.

What is the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR)?

NPR is a new rail network for the North of England aimed at increasing the rail capacity

It will be the region’s single biggest transport investment since the Industrial Revolution

It is hoped the NPR will improve journey times and boost the number of trains per hour, allowing the northern economy to operate on a better level

It should also make it easier to travel between the region’s towns and cities

Blackpool North and Cleveleys MP Paul Maynard

But how will they be paid for the new prime minister has already promised tax cuts?

Paul Maynard, MP for Blackpool North and Cleveleys, and Rishi Sunak supporter, urges the new leader to adopt a steady approach.

The Conservative MP said: "Margaret Thatcher promised tax cuts which took eight years to arrive after she took office, but I think we have to deal with the crises that are in front of us right.

"Be very straight and honest with the British people over what can be done now, what our priorities are now."