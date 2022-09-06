Play Brightcove video

New video footage of Olivia released by her father John Francis Pratt.

The father of Olivia Pratt-Korbel has said her death “cannot be in vain” as he makes an emotional plea for anyone with information on her shooting to come forward.

John Francis Pratt spoke of the grief he feels for his nine-year-old daughter who was was "cruelly snatched away" on 22 August when she was shot dead in her Dovecot home.

He said no other child can be lost in such "horrendous circumstances", adding Liverpool can only be safe when the community rids the streets of guns - and those who use them.

Nine-year-old Olivia was killed by an unknown gunman who burst into her home in Dovecot. Credit: Family photo

More than two weeks after her death, Mr Pratt and his wider family said in a statement that “words can’t express the pain we are going through after Olivia was so cruelly snatched away from us. Those responsible need to know what they have done.

"Olivia was a real bright spark who knew her own mind, had no problem making friends (she would talk to anyone) and loved to laugh and make people laugh.

"She could be a proper wind up merchant and loved to wind her nieces up, particularly those who were older than her and when they didn’t like it she’d just laugh and say ‘don’t forget I’m your aunty’.“Olivia’s future has been cruelly snatched away from her and we have been deprived of a real light in our lives."

Olivia Pratt-Korbel's father has spoken of his grief after losing his daughter. Credit: Family photo

The family thanked family, friends and neighbours for their support in the aftermath of her murder, adding that “most people” on Merseyside are “good-hearted and kind”.

It went on to say that the community "need to stand together", adding they do not "want to see another family suffer like we are suffering now."

“Olivia’s death cannot be in vain", the statement continued to say.

"And we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities.

"If you have information make sure you tell the police and if you don’t feel able to do that give the information to Crimestoppers anonymously so action can be taken.

"If you can’t do it for yourself, do it in Olivia’s name and for children across Merseyside who deserve to enjoy their lives to the full.”

On Sunday, 4 September, four men were arrested in connection with Olivia's death, and remain in custody after police received a 36 hour extension to question the suspects.

Flowers left at the scene of Olivia Pratt-Korbel's murder. Credit: PA images

