A hosepipe ban on the Isle of Man will be lifted after heavy rainfall saw reservoir levels rise dramatically.

From 7am on Wednesday 29 July there will be no more restrictions, as Manx Utilities says it had "restored confidence" in their water stock availability moving into the autumn and winter periods.

The Island's raw water stocks are now at 73% - still 9% below average for the time of year.

Rainfall in June was nearly 50% less than usual at just 28.9mm, compared to the average 62.9mm.

Manx Utilities was the first water utility company in the British Isles to introduce a hosepipe ban.

Some UK water companies brought in bans later and they might potentially see the restrictions remaining in force into early 2023 due to the severity of the drought.

Chairman for Manx Utilities, Rob Callister MHK said, "I appreciate hosepipe bans are not popular, however the law is there to enable Manx Utilities to put one in place to protect our precious raw water stocks.

"The team will continue to monitor stock levels and as ever we would encourage the public to continue to use water wisely both to protect the natural environment and be aware that reduced consumption also reduces the amount of energy we consume as an Island community."