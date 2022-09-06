The Isle of Man’s new ship, the Manxman, has survived 90mph winds during a typhoon in South Korea.

The ship, which is being built for service by Steam Packet, avoided damage after extra lines and fenders were added.

The Steam Packet company said: "Although there are minor scratches to the paintwork which are easily repairable, Manxman remains untouched. It is well on its way to completion."

The Steam Packet hope the vessel will enter service by Spring 2023.

The minor damages to the Manxman will be "easily repairable". Credit: Steam Packet Company

South Korea had braced itself for storm Hinnamnor, the eighth-strongest typhoon in the country’s history.

In contrast, during storm Eunice the Island faced winds between 50mph and 75mph.

As the vessel is not finished, it had to be tied up to the port during the 90mph winds.

The 133m long ship will replace the long-serving Ben-My-Chree next year. Credit: Steam Packet Company

"Vessels with their own propulsion are moved out to sea, but since Manxman does not yet have her propulsion commissioned she remained at the outfitting berth with additional fendering and mooring lines installed", the Steam Packet added.

Shipyard production was halted at Port Ulsan until the Typhoon passed.