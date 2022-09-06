Play Brightcove video

Article and video report by Granada Reports journalist Claire Hannah

Boxer Karriss Artingstall is set to take to the ring in an historic night for women's boxing in the UK, which sees the first all female card.

Featherweight Karriss, from Macclesfield, won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and has since turned professional, winning her first pro fight earlier in the summer.

Karriss with her Olympic bronze in Tokyo Credit: PA

Karriss will be hoping to make it two wins out of two on the professional scene when she takes on France's Marina Sakharov at London's O2 arena.

Also on the line-up will be Karriss's partner, and fellow boxer, Lauren Price MBE.

Middleweight Lauren won gold at the Tokyo Olympics and will also be looking to make it two professional wins out of two when she takes on Hungary's Timea Belik.

Karriss and Lauren have been together for almost three years and are without doubt set to be each other's biggest supporters for fight night.

And, as they fight at different weights there will be no rivalry in the ring.

In fact when we caught up with them in training, it seems the only rivalry they have is when they are doing sprints.

Karriss said: "It just works, we spur each other on to do better. Sometimes we do spar together, so we will be punching each other in the ring, but then we'll go home, chill out, put out feet up and watch the soaps."

Lauren said "We're like an old married couple. In the kitchen Karriss cooks and I do the washing up.

"I won't go near the cooking as Karriss gets her knickers in a twist with that, everything has to be weighed, so I just let her crack on."

Karriss and Lauren are both out to impress on the undercard on Saturday night but did initially have a few doubts about fighting at the same event.

Karriss said "I did say initially that, and we both agreed, we wouldn't box on the same pros show together because of how nervous it makes you."

But Lauren added "We didn't want to miss out on the opportunity because it's one of the first times there's been an all female card."

Play Brightcove video

Karriss and Lauren will feature on the undercard, which is headlined by Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall's undisputed clash at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday 10 September.