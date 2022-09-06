Play Brightcove video

Watch in full the emotional tribute to Olivia Pratt-Korbel, and plea to catch her killer

The mother of murdered Olivia Pratt-Korbel has made an emotional plea to the killer telling him, "you know you've done wrong so you need to own up".

The nine-year-old was shot dead when a gunman opened fire after forcing his way into the family home in Dovecot, Liverpool, while chasing his intended target.

Olivia, known as Liv, was shot in the chest as she stood behind mum Cheryl Korbel, 46, who was also shot in the wrist.

Nine-year-old Olivia was killed by an unknown gunman who burst into her home in Dovecot. Credit: Family photo

Paying tribute to her "little shadow" in an emotional video, filmed and released by Merseyside Police, the support worker urged whoever was responsible for Olivia's killing to come forward.

She said: " I'm hoping that they come forward, so this doesn't happen to anybody else.

"You know you've done wrong so you need to own up.

"Like I've taught my kids, you do something wrong you own up to it.

"If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off these streets, no one at all should have to go through this."

Cheryl Korbel recorded the emotional video with Merseyside Police. Credit: Merseyside Police

Wearing a cast on her wrist, Cheryl said the family had been planning days out and a trip to buy Olivia’s new school uniform before she died.

"We were on the summer holidays," she said. "We took Liv swimming, we went to Blackpool, just me and Liv, and we were talking about going to get a new uniform for school.

"But I didn't get that chance to go and get her school uniform."

Breaking down in tears, the mum said although Olivia had only been nine, she had "packed a lot into those nine years", a nd described how her daughter would never stop talking.

"That’s what I miss the most," she sobbed, "because I can’t hear her talk.”

As she broke down once more, she finished the emotional two minute video saying: " I'll keep going, for Liv."

Olivia and her father John at the Christmas Markets. Credit: Family photo

Earlier Olivia's dad, John Francis Pratt, also paid tribute to his daughter and said her death “cannot be in vain”.

He said no other child can be lost in such "horrendous circumstances", adding Liverpool can only be safe when the community rids the streets of guns - and those who use them.

In a statement, Mr Pratt and his wider family said: "Words can’t express the pain we are going through after Olivia was so cruelly snatched away from us.

"Those responsible need to know what they have done."

Paying tribute he added: “Olivia was a real bright spark who knew her own mind, had no problem making friends (she would talk to anyone) and loved to laugh and make people laugh.

"She could be a proper wind up merchant and loved to wind her nieces up, particularly those who were older than her and when they didn’t like it she’d just laugh and say ‘don’t forget I’m your aunty’.

“Olivia’s future has been cruelly snatched away from her and we have been deprived of a real light in our lives."

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder remains in custody after police were granted an extension to continue questioning him.

Three other men have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

