A cyclist who crashed into a pedestrian who later died in hospital due to his injuries has been found not guilty of causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving.

Cornelius De Bruin, 23, was wearing headphones when his bike crashed into Ian Roland Gunn, 56, in Didsbury, south Manchester, on 20 June 2020.Mr Gunn died in hospital eight days later after his health 'deteriorated' due to the injuries he suffered, Bolton Crown Court heard.

Mr De Bruin, from Fallowfield, was found not guilty of causing bodily harm by wanton or furious driving after a three-day trial.Mr De Bruin crashed into Mr Gunn on Wilmslow Road on a busy Saturday afternoon.

The court was shown an eight-minute CCTV clip of Mr De Bruin riding his bike in the moments beforehand, the footage showed Mr De Bruin running a red light at the junction of Barlow Moor Road and Palatine Road, before eventually turning into Wilmslow Road.

It also showed Mr Gunn entering and exiting a Tesco Express in the area before crossing Wilmslow Road, where he was struck by Mr De Bruin.Witnesses told the trial how Mr De Bruin was seen riding his bicycle at a 'fast' pace.

Peter Clare, who was driving his Land Rover when he was overtaken by Mr De Bruin in the lead-up to the crash, estimated he was going at least '20mph'.

Mr Clare told the court that he could remember thinking 'if any one steps out' they would collide with Mr De Bruin, and added: "Before I could even finish my thought, he had already hit the chap."

Another witness, Carolina Orzsic, also gave evidence. Ms Orzsic had been driving a Nissan Micra that was directly in front of Mr De Bruin and was driving towards Mr Gunn as he crossed Wilmslow Road.She said she noticed how Mr Gunn had been walking ‘slowly and unsteady’ in the middle of the road and that he was looking 'ahead and not left or right' when he was crossing the road.The court heard how Ms Orzsic told her daughter, who was in the passenger seat, that she would have to ‘slow down’ and she steered her car to the right so she didn’t hit him.

During an interview with police, Ms Orzsic said that it was difficult to blame either of the men regarding the collision and added: “They just saw each other at the last second.”During the trial, the court was told that when asked by police if his speed was appropriate on the road with a 30mph limit, Mr De Bruin said: “Yeah, I think it was appropriate.

"If cars can go 30 miles an hour why can’t cyclists go 30 miles an hour? Not that I advise to go 30 miles an hour.”

During an interview with police, he said he had been riding bikes ‘all his life’ as he was Dutch.

Mr De Bruin said he had gone out on the bike ride after a day at work, and said it was 'a nice sunny day' and the ride was a 'leisure ride'.

When asked if he was 'on a time trial and didn't care what happened ahead of him?', he replied: "No, I did care."Mr De Bruin said he didn't know why he hadn’t seen Mr Gunn crossing the road and entering the cycle lane.

He said he pressed his brakes and ‘tried to swerve to the right’ to avoid Mr Gunn, who had moved ‘backwards and forwards’ in an effort to avoid the oncoming cyclist.

He said he spoke to a paramedic who thought Mr Gunn was going to be ‘alright’.

Following the not guilty verdict, Judge Timothy Clayson thanked the jury for their assistance in the 'short but obviously serious case' and gave his condolences to Mr Gunn's family.