Four men arrested in connection with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool have been conditionally bailed.

One of the men bailed includes a 34-year-old man, from Runcorn, who was arrested on suspicion of murdering the schoolgirl.

Three other men, aged 29, 34 and 41, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have also been released by police.

The nine-year-old schoolgirl was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August when a gunman chased another man into the property around 10pm.

The killer is said to have been chasing convicted burglar Joseph Nee, who forced his way into the house after noticing Olivia's mum, Cheryl Korbel, open the door.

Cheryl, 46, made an emotional plea to the killer on Tuesday telling him, "you know you've done wrong so you need to own up".

Olivia was nine when she was murdered. Credit: Family photo

"I'm hoping that they come forward, so this doesn't happen to anybody else. You know you've done wrong so you need to own up.

"Like I've taught my kids, you do something wrong you own up to it.

"If anyone is hiding these guns they need to speak up because they need to be off these streets, no one at all should have to go through this."

Merseyside Police said: "The investigation into Olivia's tragic murder is ongoing and we still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that we can bring those responsible to justice."

Cheryl Korbel was shot in the wrist during the incident that killed Olivia. She has appealed for the killer to hand himself in. Credit: Merseyside Police

The force is continuing to appeal for anyone with information or who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111.If you have any CCTV, dashcam or smart doorbell footage that could help with police inquiries they can be downloaded on the dedicated public portal for Olivia's murder, which will go straight through to the investigation team. Footage can be submitted here: mipp.police.uk