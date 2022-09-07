A man attacked his former partner's mother in a drink and drug-fuelled rage almost amputating her arm after blaming her for the breakdown of his relationship.

Michael Moon, 39, carried out the violent attack on Carmel Ratcliffe, knifing her so severely doctors believed she would have died within an hour had it not been for the efforts of a nearby paramedic.

The medic has now been recommended for an award after saving the life of the stabbed grandma he found dying on the street after hearing "a commotion" while at a party.

Kenneth Reid rushed to the aid of Ms Racliffe, who was knifed so severely in the street her arm was partially-amputated, by her daughter's ex.

Moon carried out the violent attack after driving to the 67-year-old victim's home shortly after 9pm on 4 June after consuming nearly two litres of vodka and more than half a gram of cocaine.

Liverpool Crown Court heard he spotted Ms Ratcliffe walking along Tabley Avenue in Widnes, Cheshire, honked his horn and pulled up next to her.

After briefly speaking to her out of the car window he got out of the vehicle armed with a large 13 inch kitchen knife with an 8 inch blade.

Moon then stabbed her eight times to the head and upper body, and knifed her a further 14 times after she fell to the floor.

He then "backed off" after neighbours ran to her aid, but threw the weapon at the pensioner from four foot away, causing it to became lodged under her shoulder blade.

Ms Ratcliffe began crawling away in a desperate attempt to escape, but Moon then told her he would "run her over" and mounted the curb as he drove away and veered towards her.

She was only able to avoid being run over by rolling into bushes.

Mr Reid, her neighbour and a recently retired paramedic with 29 years of experience, had been at a party and "heard a commotion" before discovering Ms Ratcliffe in the street.

He instinctively sprung into action and administered life-saving first aid at the roadside alongside Ms Ratcliffe's husband Alan.

The ex-emergency services worker later said he had seen "many people" who had been stabbed during his career, but "not one sustained as many as Carmel did that day".

Ian Harris, prosecuting, told the court: "His actions undoubtedly saved her life."

He described how blood was left running down the pavement into the gutter after the attack, while Ms Ratcliffe was white in colour, confused, looked to be in shock and had a faint pulse as she was rushed to Aintree Hospital.

She remained there for 11 days before being discharged, but will still require up to five years of treatment.

Doctors believe she would have died within an hour if not for the intervention of specialists. Ms Ratcliffe suffered stab wounds to her forearm, shoulder, cheek and the back of her head as well as a skull fracture.

The nan will likely have permanent scars from the assault. She cannot blink and has to tape one of her eyes shut while sleeping and is unable to wash herself or brush her teeth without assistance from family members, and may not be able to return to her job as a housekeeper.

Moon's unprovoked attack was sparked by his belief that Ms Ratcliffe was to blame for the breakdown of his relationship with her daughter Leanne Finnegan and subsequent child contact issues.

He admitted attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in a public place and was jailed for 22 years.