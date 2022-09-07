Barcelona have signed Manchester City midfielder Keira Walsh for a world record fee of £400,000.

Walsh, 25, nearly doubles the fee paid for a Pernille Harder who joined Chelsea for £250,000 in September 2020.

The midfielder has been at City for eight years but only had one year left on her contract.

Walsh in action for Manchester City Credit: PA Images

She will join up with former teammate Lucy Bronze who joined the Spanish side earlier this summer.

City have had a few outgoings this summer. Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, while Ellen White and Jill Scott have retired.

Walsh, who was born in Rochdale, was named player of the match in the final when England won the Euros earlier this summer.

Barcelona are the reigning Spanish title holders, and were Champions League runners-up last season, a year on from winning the competition.

City finished third in the Women’s Super League last term and were eliminated in the first qualifying round of this season’s Champions League qualifiers.

Manchester City have until Thursday 8 September to sign a replacement before the transfer window closes.

She played 189 appearances for City, scoring eight goals. She also has 50 caps for the Lionesses.

The new Women's Super League season begins this weekend.