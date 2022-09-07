Former Manchester United footballer and Wales boss Ryan Giggs will face a re-trial over allegations that he attacked and controlled his ex-girlfriend and assaulted her sister.

A judge set a new trial date of 31 July 2023 at a short hearing on Wednesday, 7 September, at Manchester Crown Court.

Jurors - seven women and four men - failed to reach verdicts following more than 20 hours of deliberations in his four-week trial in August 2022.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his former girlfriend Kate Greville.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting the 38-year-old and assaulting her sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester on 1 November 2020.

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told Judge Hilary Manley: “We do seek a re-trial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do. Consequently we do invite you to fix a date for the re-trial of this matter.”

Judge Manley fixed a trial date, on the next date available to both prosecution and defence lawyers, which is estimated to last three or four weeks.

Giggs will remain on bail until the trial next year.