Police are hunting for a car seen in the area of a drive-by shooting in Manchester which left two teenage girls injured.The victims - aged 13 and 16 - were both taken to hospital after gunshots were fired outside a house on Quinney Crescent, Moss Side, on 29 July.

Both schoolgirls - who are now recovering at home - suffered injuries believed to have been caused by shrapnel from the firearm.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses into the shooting. Credit: MEN Media

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) previously said the incident was being treated as attempted murder.

Detectives believe the girls were not the intended targets, but were shot at outside a house party where a 'family were coming together to celebrate a loved one who passed away'.In a renewed appeal, GMP have identified a 'vehicle of interest' - a dark-coloured SUV-type which is said to have been in the area on the night of the shooting.

Anyone who saw the car, or has dash cam or doorbell footage taken between around 10pm and 11pm, is being urged to get in touch with police as they try to track down those responsible.

Detective Inspector Madeline Kelly, of Xcalibre Task Force, said: "This incident could have been far more serious."We do not believe that the two girls were the intended targets, they were just at the address enjoying a party.

"This shows me that those responsible are dangerous and have zero regard for who could have been injured that night."Guns have no place on the streets of Manchester and we are determined to bring those responsible for this callous attack to justice."

