Liz Truss has appointed Jake Berry as her new Minister without Portfolio, hours after she was sworn in by the Queen as Prime Minister.

The Truss-backing MP for Rossendale and Darwen, who was chairman of the Northern Research Group of Tory MPs, returns to Government after a two-year absence.

What is a Minister without Portfolio?

A Minister without Portfolio is a minister who has cabinet status, but is not in charge of a specific department of state.

The title is used to get someone into the Cabinet who would not otherwise be there so they can attend cabinet meetings.

Despite not being in charge of a particular area, their responsibilities include contributing to policy and decision-making processes.

Prime Minister Liz Truss and Jake Berry during a visit to a broadband interchange company in Leeds. Credit: PA images

Who has the Prime Minister's appointed as Minister without Portfolio?

Jake Berry has been appointed the role in Liz Truss' cabinet.

Mr Berry, who was previously a Minister of State for the Northern Powerhouse but left the government in the 2020 reshuffle, has been an avid supporter of Truss' campaign.

The Liverpool-born MP chairs the Northern Research Group, founded by Tory MPs, to put pressure on the government for greater investment in the North of England.

The 43-year-old, who has been MP for Rossendale and Darwen since 2010, has replaced Andrew Stephenson as Minister without Portfolio.

Mr Stephenson, the MP for Pendle in Lancashire, was given the role in Boris Johnson's cabinet in July 2022.

What else has Jake Berry been appointed as?

As well as being appointed Minister without Portfolio, Jake Berry has been made Conservative Party Chairman.

The co-chair of the party, Ben Elliott, a close ally of Boris Johnson, resigned shortly after Liz Truss was announced as the new Prime Minister.

The Chairman of the Tory party is responsible for party administration and overseeing the Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

Again, he replaces colleague Andrew Stephenson who is also from the region.

