Blackpool illuminations has been switched off as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty the Queen.Britain's longest-reigning monarch passed away earlier this afternoon (8 September), it was confirmed in a statement from the Royal Family. Her beloved family had rushed to her bedside following concerns over her health.

King Charles, the Queen Consort, Prince William and Prince Harry all made their way to Balmoral Estate, where the Her Majesty was staying.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh after the Royal Variety Performance at the Opera House in Blackpool, 1955. Credit: PA images

In a statement, the Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Out of respect for the Queen, Blackpool Council has announced the seaside town's world famous illuminations will be switched off as a mark of respect.

In a statement, organisers said: "We are deeply saddened to learn Her Majesty The Queen has passed away."Her Majesty stood for many of the great things about this country, casting an image of strength, humility and kindness.

"As a mark of respect the Illuminations will not be switched on this evening."

The Queen is expected to lie in state in a few days’ time, with her funeral held in Westminster Abbey in central London in around 10 days.