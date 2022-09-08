A hospital emergency department has "toxic" relationships among staff and is "not always safe", a damning new report has found.

Noble Hospital on the Isle of Man was found to have a blame culture, low levels of training and staffing, alongside a toxic environment and bullying among employees.

The Care Quality Commission spent four days at the Island's hospital in June, flagging two "areas of concern" which it has sent to the Isle of Man's Department for Health and Social Care.

It said: "The culture within the department was of significant concern.

"We found lack of support for staff health and wellbeing, relationships were 'toxic' and there was a bullying and blame culture."

The Care Quality Commission will return for another inspection in six weeks. Credit: ITV News

It also criticised the department’s leadership, saying: "There was a significant disconnect between the nursing and medical staffing in the department which could have the potential to cause or contribute to patient harm."

Questioning whether the service was safe, the report said: "This service was not always safe in accordance with CQC's inspection framework".

The report also found that mandatory levels of training were low, including life support training.

In addition, no staff had undertaken safeguarding adults and children training to the appropriate level.

"Inconsistent messages" were prevalent, and "staff did not always have the skills to identify or action a safeguarding concern."

The Care Quality Commission also questioned whether equipment was clean enough, and that patient records were being properly kept "in line with the standards required by their registering bodies".

They also highlighted the practice of administering medicine.

The quality dashboard showed there had been three medicine errors which resulted in moderate or severe harm or death between December 2021 to April 2022.

A further 17 medicine errors involving high risk medication (including insulin, sedatives, anticoagulants or opiates) were also flagged.

Manx Care are in charge of Nobles Hospital in the Isle of Man. Their helipad often transfers patients to Liverpool and Aintree hospital. Credit: ITV News

The Department for Health has written to Manx Care asking how they will address the report's findings.

Commenting on the report, they said: "The Department and Manx Care will be directly discussing the content of the reports once the inspections have been completed."

This report from the Care Quality Commission is a preliminary pilot report. A more detailed inspection will take place when the Care Quality Commission returns for another inspection in six weeks.

Manx Care has been contacted for a response.